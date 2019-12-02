Hexo's 'Quality Weed At Legit Prices' Reaches Ontario

Cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Thursday that its new value brand Original Stash has reached the Ontario market.

The company announced Original Stash in October, with the aim of disrupting the illegal cannabis market by offering affordable flower.

The brand will be sold to recreational consumers in Ontario at a price of $140 per ounce with taxes, Hexo said.

The Ontario launch represents the second dried flower product to come from the Original Stash brand and it consists of a mid-THC indica flower blend of two strains.

The latest Statistics Canada survey indicates that more than 40% of consumers buy cannabis from illegal sources due to more affordable pricing, according to Hexo.

See Also: Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market

Unregulated, illegal products often contain contaminants, and Original Stash is competing with those products with an affordable, controlled strain, the company said.

“Original Stash is providing consumers with quality weed at legit prices,” Hexo co-founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis said in a statement.

"Consistent, reliable and controlled products like this can play a major role in achieving the goals we set out nationally by legalizing cannabis just over a year ago: eliminating the illicit market and protecting public health and safety. We look forward to continuing to work with our regulators and partners to deliver on those objectives."

Hexo shares were down 0.46% at $2.15 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo courtesy of Hexo.