Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hexo's 'Quality Weed At Legit Prices' Reaches Ontario
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2019 11:21am   Comments
Share:
Hexo's 'Quality Weed At Legit Prices' Reaches Ontario

Cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Thursday that its new value brand Original Stash has reached the Ontario market. 

The company announced Original Stash in October, with the aim of disrupting the illegal cannabis market by offering affordable flower. 

The brand will be sold to recreational consumers in Ontario at a price of $140 per ounce with taxes, Hexo said. 

The Ontario launch represents the second dried flower product to come from the Original Stash brand and it consists of a mid-THC indica flower blend of two strains.

The latest Statistics Canada survey indicates that more than 40% of consumers buy cannabis from illegal sources due to more affordable pricing, according to Hexo. 

See Also: Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market

Unregulated, illegal products often contain contaminants, and Original Stash is competing with those products with an affordable, controlled strain, the company said. 

“Original Stash is providing consumers with quality weed at legit prices,” Hexo co-founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis said in a statement. 

"Consistent, reliable and controlled products like this can play a major role in achieving the goals we set out nationally by legalizing cannabis just over a year ago: eliminating the illicit market and protecting public health and safety. We look forward to continuing to work with our regulators and partners to deliver on those objectives."

Hexo shares were down 0.46% at $2.15 at the time of publication Monday. 

Photo courtesy of Hexo. 

Posted-In: Original StashCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HEXO)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 27, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 26, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 25, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week In Cannabis: A Federal Legalization Bill, Earnings Reports And A Tax Hike In California
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.87
-0.39
- 2.26%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.29
-0.2819
- 2.24%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$312.22
-2.1101
- 0.67%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.88
-0.0401
- 0.58%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

The Green Organic Dutchman Announces $16.5M Bought Deal Offering, Stock Falls

Canadian organic cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF) announced Tuesday that it has signed a bought deal agreement with a ... read more

Deloitte Acquires Cannabis Compliance Inc. To Offer 'Leading Client Service And Capability'

Professional services network Deloitte announced Tuesday that it has acquired Cannabis Compliance Inc. to build up its cannabis ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cummins Enters Its Second Century Amid Trucking Downturn