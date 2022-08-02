China/U.S. Tensions Top Of Mind

Good Morning Everyone!
Remember, generational wealth is built during bear markets.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 8/1/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Heightened political tensions
-
Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan tonight
-
Makes her the highest ranking American to visit Taiwan in 25 years
-
Her visit is in defiance of Chinese threats
-
President Xi wants to appear strong as he seeks a 3rd term amidst China’s current economic weakness
-
Despite geopolitical uncertainty, Q2 heavy earnings calendar continues (we are half way through Q2 earnings).
10yr 2.5% move down in yields continue
3.5% to 2.5% since June 14, 2022
Crude 94 flat
-
OPEC+ meeting tomorrow
TD Bank TD
-
TD sells 28.4 million shares of Schwab common stock (1.5% of Schwab’s outstanding stock)
-
Reduces TD’s ownership interest in Schwab from 13.4% to 12%
-
TD buying Cowen investment bank ($900 million market cap)
Earnings
-
ATVI Activision Blizzard
-
PINS PINS
-
WMB Williams
-
DVN Devon
-
AFL Aflac
-
SPG Simon Property
-
SPGI S&P Global
-
CAT Caterpillar miss on margins
-
BP BP
-
ITW Illinois Tool Works
-
MAR Marriott
-
UBERUber Q2 revenue and EBITDA beat, Q3 guide up
-
MOS Mosiac
-
CF CF Industries
-
TAP Molson Coors Q2 miss
CRYPTO UPDATE
Tiffany’s (the jeweler)
-
Tiffany’s is launching first series of NFTs
-
250 NFTs @ 30 ETH each (~$51k)
-
Related: CryptoPunk NFT sales jumped 248% after Tiffany’s launch
Blockchain gaming dominating crypto venture investments
-
258 of 694 blockchain-related deals were related to NFTs & Gaming
-
Represent combined value of $2.6B
-
Blockchain gaming accounts for 52% of all Unique Active Wallets
