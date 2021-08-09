10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock increased by 18.0% to $7.47 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for FuelCell Energy's stock is 22.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares increased by 15.43% to $74.79. Veritiv's stock is trading at a volume of 178.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock increased by 10.67% to $28.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.0 million shares, making up 87.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 10.42% to $3.9. The current volume of 135.7K shares is 45.76% of Broadwind's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares increased by 10.07% to $14.31. The current volume of 713.1K shares is 320.6% of Atlas Technical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $456.3 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares rose 9.2% to $2.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 736.3K shares, making up 38.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 million.
Losers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 12.31% to $0.71 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 131.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock fell 8.81% to $14.19. As of 12:30 EST, Astronics's stock is trading at a volume of 165.7K, which is 80.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares declined by 7.0% to $3.72. The current volume of 240.6K shares is 88.02% of Navios Maritime Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares declined by 6.18% to $17.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 424.9K, which is 79.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
