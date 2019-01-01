QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Atlas Technical Consultants Inc provides geotechnical engineering services, program management, construction quality assurance services, environmental consulting services, construction material testing, due diligence, and environmental health and safety training services to public and private sector clients.

Atlas Technical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlas Technical (ATCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlas Technical (NASDAQ: ATCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlas Technical's (ATCX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atlas Technical (ATCX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atlas Technical (NASDAQ: ATCX) was reported by Johnson Rice on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ATCX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlas Technical (ATCX)?

A

The stock price for Atlas Technical (NASDAQ: ATCX) is $10.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlas Technical (ATCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Technical.

Q

When is Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) reporting earnings?

A

Atlas Technical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Atlas Technical (ATCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlas Technical.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlas Technical (ATCX) operate in?

A

Atlas Technical is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.