10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $120.00 $40.9K 14.1K 18.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $390.00 $33.9K 11.8K 3.3K COHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $103.00 $99.9K 121 2.8K LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $113.00 $34.5K 1 2.7K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.00 $54.4K 6.4K 2.5K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $237.50 $30.3K 2.3K 2.1K ONDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $26.9K 2.6K 1.8K VSAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $14.00 $47.8K 0 1.4K MCHP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $65.00 $56.3K 3.6K 1.2K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $250.00 $25.0K 8.0K 1.1K

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 14168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $754.0 per contract. There were 11879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COHR (NYSE:COHR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 540 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.9K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 6452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 2384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 2690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VSAT (NASDAQ:VSAT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 1064 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCHP (NASDAQ:MCHP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 661 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 8047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

