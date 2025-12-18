Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $606.67 million.

• MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $18.54 billion.

• Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.37 per share on revenue of $600.17 million.

• FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $47.49 million.

• Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $18.45 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $12.18 billion.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $22.83 billion.

• Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.92 million.

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $138.12 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $556.73 million.

• Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $301.26 million.

