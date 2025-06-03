June 3, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NIO NIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• National Energy Services NESR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $570.27 million.

• Citi Trends CTRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $193.28 million.

• Ferguson Enterprises FERG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $7.45 billion.

• Signet Jewelers SIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Dollar General DG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $10.25 billion.

• Donaldson DCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $960.74 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Yext YEXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $113.64 million.

• Guidewire Software GWRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $279.91 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $238.25 million.

• Mama's Creations MAMA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $32.74 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Couchbase BASE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hewlett Packard HPE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.92 billion.

• HealthEquity HQY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $320.41 million.

• Asana ASAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $185.47 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

