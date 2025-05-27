May 27, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $9.02 billion.

• Evaxion EVAX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $23.13 million.

• PDD Holdings PDD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $14.17 billion.

• BioLine Rx BLRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.48 million.

• Champion Homes SKY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $595.42 million.

• Zhihu ZH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AutoZone AZO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $37.03 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Grupo Supervielle SUPV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Senstar Technologies SNT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Heico HEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Semtech SMTC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Agora API is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Box BOX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $274.67 million.

• Okta OKTA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $680.10 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

