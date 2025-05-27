Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $9.02 billion.
• Evaxion EVAX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.
• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $23.13 million.
• PDD Holdings PDD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $14.17 billion.
• BioLine Rx BLRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.48 million.
• Champion Homes SKY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $595.42 million.
• Zhihu ZH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• AutoZone AZO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $37.03 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Grupo Supervielle SUPV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Senstar Technologies SNT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Heico HEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Semtech SMTC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Agora API is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Box BOX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $274.67 million.
• Okta OKTA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $680.10 million.
