Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Albertsons Companies ACI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $18.79 billion.

• Bank of America BAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $26.99 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr PNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson JNJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $21.57 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.

• Zhibao Technology ZBAO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Citigroup C is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $21.29 billion.

• Rent the Runway RENT is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.25 per share on revenue of $77.60 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Equity Bancshares EQBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $56.69 million.

• Fulton Financial FULT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $314.85 million.

• Beeline Holdings BLNE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs JBHT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Omnicom Group OMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• Banzai International BNZI is likely to report quarterly loss at $8.00 per share on revenue of $1.49 million.

• Interactive Brokers Group IBKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• United Airlines Holdings UAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $13.26 billion.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.

• Hancock Whitney HWC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $367.96 million.

• GameSquare Holdings GAME is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $42.75 million.

• Kore Group Holdings KORE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.

