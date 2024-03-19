Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $931.97 million.

• HUYA HUYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $210.04 million.

• Caleres CAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $694.33 million.

• XPeng XPEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Core & Main CNM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Citi Trends CTRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $216.32 million.

• ZKH Group ZKH is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Mitek Systems MITK is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Orla Mining ORLA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Design Therapeutics DSGN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HealthEquity HQY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $258.13 million.

• TeraWulf WULF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.16 million.

• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Corvus Pharma CRVS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Relmada Therapeutics RLMD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Precigen PGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.

• Harrow HROW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $37.86 million.

