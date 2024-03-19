Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $931.97 million.
• HUYA HUYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $210.04 million.
• Caleres CAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $694.33 million.
• XPeng XPEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
• Core & Main CNM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• Citi Trends CTRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $216.32 million.
• ZKH Group ZKH is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Mitek Systems MITK is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Orla Mining ORLA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Design Therapeutics DSGN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• HealthEquity HQY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $258.13 million.
• TeraWulf WULF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.16 million.
• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.
• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Corvus Pharma CRVS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Relmada Therapeutics RLMD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Precigen PGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.
• Harrow HROW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $37.86 million.
