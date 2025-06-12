June 12, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Marijuana Stock Movers For June 12, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.0100-12.1%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.00090-10.0%
CNGGF Logo
CNGGFCann Group Ltd
Not Available53.9%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.056010.7%
CPHRF Logo
CPHRFCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
$9.03-4.70%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.5121-3.74%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.029513.0%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00020-60.0%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.014689.6%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0067042.5%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.0335-4.29%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0175-24.2%
MXC Logo
MXCMexco Energy Corp
$8.486.13%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.2832-4.08%
RIV Logo
RIVRivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc
$12.220.41%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0058093.3%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.045716.0%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.3000378.5%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3423-6.19%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$0.6501-6.46%
