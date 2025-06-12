Marijuana Stock Movers For June 12, 2025

GAINERS:
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 90.91% at $0.02
- Cann Group CNGGF shares closed up 53.85% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 16.88% at $0.03
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 15.99% at $0.05
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 6.13% at $8.48
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 5.00% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 3.45% at $0.03
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.26% at $9.79
Today's Best Finance Deals
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 60.00% at $0.0004
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.89% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 12.06% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 10.00% at $0.0009
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 9.56% at $0.34
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 7.11% at $0.05
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.46% at $0.66
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 4.31% at $0.06
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 4.29% at $0.03
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.08% at $0.28
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.74% at $0.51
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 3.20% at $12.22
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!