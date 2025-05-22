Marijuana Stock Movers For May 22, 2025

GAINERS:
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 17.76% at $1.21
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 13.64% at $0.00
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 11.00% at $0.24
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 8.52% at $0.00
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 7.61% at $0.39
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 7.43% at $0.07
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 6.67% at $1.93
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 6.09% at $0.01
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.17% at $5.49
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 3.57% at $1.10
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.23% at $0.45
LOSERS:
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed down 99.00% at $1e-06
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 98.29% at $0.00012
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 20.71% at $0.02
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 16.67% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 9.37% at $0.00
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 6.25% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 5.71% at $0.00
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.70% at $0.04
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.81% at $0.14
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 3.11% at $1.56
