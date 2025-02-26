US Stocks Likely To Open Higher Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings: S&P 500's Four-Day Fall Was A 'Non-Event,' Says Expert

U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday following two consecutive days of mixed close this week. Futures all four benchmark indices advanced in premarket trading.

All eyes will be on semiconductor technology giant Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA earnings as the Jensen Huang-led company will report its earnings after market close. Investors will be on the lookout for the chipmaker’s commentary on the future of artificial intelligence following DeepSeek’s breakthrough, along with its take on Blackwell chips.

The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.30%, while the two-year yield was at 4.11%. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, there is a 97.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged for the March meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Nasdaq 100 0.76% S&P 500 0.46% Dow Jones 0.24% Russell 2000 0.18%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose in premarket on Wednesday. SPY was up 0.48% to $597.07, and QQQ advanced 0.80% to $517.42, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cues From The Last Session

Bucking the broader market trend, consumer staples and real estate sectors closed higher on Tuesday, however, most sectors within the S&P 500 finished in negative territory, with information technology, and energy experiencing losses.

Overall, U.S. stocks settled mixed with the Dow Jones index rising by more than 150 points during the session, as other indices fell.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index showed a 4.5% year-over-year increase in December, up from 4.3% in the previous month. The FHFA house price index rose by 0.4% in December.

Home Depot Inc. HD reported fourth-quarter 2024 results that exceeded expectations and provided its 2025 outlook, while Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP also delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite -1.35% 19,026.39 S&P 500 -0.47% 5,955.25 Dow Jones 0.37% 43,621.16 Russell 2000 -0.38% 2,170.08

Insights From Analysts

Ryan Detrick, the chief market strategist at Carson Group reiterated his old seasonality analysis of how "late February tends to be weak," especially in a post-election year.

We've been warning all month that late February tends to be weak, while February in a post-election year is the worst month on average.



This 4-day losing streak isn't fun, but can't say it wasn't expected. pic.twitter.com/JvBu9IhAVJ — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) February 25, 2025

He also compiled the data since 1990 when the S&P 500 index hit an all-time high and declined for four consecutive days. Such a trend was last observed in January 2022. According to the data, the index has ended higher 80% of the time in the year following such a trend with an average return of 9.2%.

Highlighting this data, Detrick concluded that the S&P 500's four-day fall was a "non-event," in his X post.

This should help the odds we finish green today, but what happens after a new ATH and then 4 consecutive red days?



Near-term weakish returns, but a year out things are a tad better than normal. My take? This is a non-event. pic.twitter.com/lHgytQhyxg — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) February 25, 2025

Investors may need to drastically alter their strategies as demographic trends shift, potentially impacting inflation, interest rates, and economic growth, according to David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Donald Trump administration’s curb on immigration after a period of very strong and chaotic unauthorized immigration could lead to the forecasters marking down their estimates of “population and labor force growth and increase their estimates of inflation, interest rates, and capital spending on productivity-enhancing equipment,” said Kelly.

"Investors will have to watch Washington as much as the markets to assess how to adjust investment strategy for demographics in 2025," he added.

See Also: How to Trade Futures

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will keep on Wednesday:

New home sales data for January will be released at 10:00 a.m., ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m., ET.

Stocks In Focus:

Nvidia Corp. NVDA advanced 2.57% in the premarket on Wednesday ahead of its earnings, which will be released after the closing bell. Analysts expect it to report earnings of 85 cents per share on revenue of $38.16 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. LOW was 0.037% lower as Wall Street expects it to report quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $18.29 billion before the opening bell.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP rose 0.39% ahead of its earnings, which will be released before the opening bell. Analysts expect it to report a quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

TJX Companies Inc. TJX declined 0.008% as Wall Street expects it to report quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.24 billion before the opening bell.

Sonos Inc. SONO gained 0.15% after announcing a $150 million stock repurchase program.

Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI jumped 24.29% as it filed its quarterly earnings ahead of the Nasdaq deadline and avoided getting booted off the exchange.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. ENVB zoomed 140.68% as its non-hallucinogenic psychedelic compounds showed promise for treating addiction and ADHD.

Axon Enterprise Inc. AXON was 16.78% higher after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Flywire Corp. FLYW plummeted 29.14% after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO slumped 21.22% after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. DNA dropped 15.84% after the company posted weak quarterly results.

Commodities, Gold And Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 0.07% to hover around $68.98 per barrel.

The gold spot index was down by 0.04% to $2,913.77 per ounce. Its last record high was at $2,956.37. The Dollar Index was up 0.16% at 106.482 level.

Most Asian markets ended higher on Tuesday except Japan's Nikkei 225, and Australia's ASX 200 index. India's S&P BSE Sensex, China's CSI 300, South Korea's Kospi, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced. European markets were higher in trade.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock