Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2022

Upgrades

For Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC, JonesTrading upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Western Asset Mortgage showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Western Asset Mortgage shows a 52-week-high of $4.19 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.27.

Noble Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating for Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Comtech Telecom showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.96. At the end of the last trading period, Comtech Telecom closed at $9.69.

Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Royal Gold Inc RGLD from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Royal Gold showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.70 and a 52-week-low of $92.01. At the end of the last trading period, Royal Gold closed at $114.84.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc EDU was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, New Oriental Education showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.84. New Oriental Education closed at $16.21 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the first quarter, Fidelity National Info had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The current stock performance of Fidelity National Info shows a 52-week-high of $152.20 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.80.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Quanta Services Inc PWR from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Quanta Servs had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.04 and a 52-week-low of $84.40. At the end of the last trading period, Quanta Servs closed at $126.60.

For Tesla Inc TSLA, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $593.50. At the end of the last trading period, Tesla closed at $696.69.

Downgrades

Summit Insights Group downgraded the previous rating for Micron Technology Inc MU from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $62.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.62.

Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating for FMC Corp FMC from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, FMC had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The current stock performance of FMC shows a 52-week-high of $140.99 and a 52-week-low of $87.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.70.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Turning Point had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.06 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. Turning Point closed at $74.47 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Covetrus Inc CVET was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Covetrus showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Covetrus shows a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.70.

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for Volta Inc VLTA from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Volta showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $4.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.34 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. Volta closed at $2.21 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Zendesk Inc ZEN was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Zendesk earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.43 and a 52-week-low of $63.87. Zendesk closed at $64.97 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for DocuSign Inc DOCU was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. DocuSign earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $314.76 and a 52-week-low of $64.30. DocuSign closed at $65.93 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr showed an EPS of $2.62, compared to $3.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of T. Rowe Price Gr shows a 52-week-high of $224.56 and a 52-week-low of $112.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $114.85.

For Invesco Ltd IVZ, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Invesco showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Invesco shows a 52-week-high of $29.48 and a 52-week-low of $16.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.28.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for New Residential Investment Corp NRZ from Neutral to Underweight. New Residential Inv earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.81 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. At the end of the last trading period, New Residential Inv closed at $10.87.

Initiations

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd TLSA with a Buy rating. The price target for Tiziana Life Sciences is set to $4.00. The current stock performance of Tiziana Life Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $2.84 and a 52-week-low of $0.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.76.

With a Buy rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Starry Group Holdings Inc STRY. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Starry Group Holdings. The current stock performance of Starry Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $10.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.32.

Jefferies initiated coverage on MINISO Group Holding Ltd MNSO with a Buy rating. The price target for MINISO Group Holding is set to $9.51. For the third quarter, MINISO Group Holding had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.68 and a 52-week-low of $5.07. MINISO Group Holding closed at $5.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc RANI with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rani Therapeutics Hldgs is set to $28.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.27 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. Rani Therapeutics Hldgs closed at $9.40 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AgileThought Inc AGIL. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for AgileThought. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.13 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. At the end of the last trading period, AgileThought closed at $4.88.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp SI. The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Silvergate Capital. In the first quarter, Silvergate Capital showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $239.26 and a 52-week-low of $56.15. Silvergate Capital closed at $74.01 at the end of the last trading period.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Entravision Communications Corp EVC with a Buy rating. The price target for Entravision Comms is set to $14.00. Entravision Comms earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.34 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. Entravision Comms closed at $5.02 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on IHS Holding Ltd IHS. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for IHS Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.21. At the end of the last trading period, IHS Holding closed at $10.65.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on EQRx Inc EQRX. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for EQRx. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. EQRx closed at $3.96 at the end of the last trading period.

