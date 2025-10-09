Crowdstrike To Rally More Than 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) price target from $40 to $65. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem upgraded the rating for the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $48.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Berenberg cut the price target for DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) from $45 to $43. Berenberg analyst Jack Cummins upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. DraftKings shares closed at $33.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler boosted PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) price target from $211 to $220. Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. PNC shares closed at $190.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) from $525 to $590. Stephens & Co. analyst Todd Weller maintained an Overweight rating. Crowdstrike shares closed at $509.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) from $74 to $120. Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller maintained a Buy rating. Kratos Defense shares closed at $105.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup increased Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) price target from $60 to $62. Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Tractor Supply shares settled at $53.92 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities increased Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) price target from $130 to $135. JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating. Stifel Financial shares closed at $111.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC raised Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) price target from $44 to $100. HSBC analyst Samantha Hoh downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Bloom Energy shares closed at $87.58 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities increased the price target for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) from $130 to $170. JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating. Robinhood shares settled at $150.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) price target from $52 to $65. B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Citizens Financial shares closed at $52.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
