Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) was reported by Truist Securities on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting BE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.11% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) was provided by Truist Securities, and Bloom Energy their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bloom Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bloom Energy was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bloom Energy (BE) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Bloom Energy (BE) is trading at is $16.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.