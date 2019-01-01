Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security
Kratos Defense & Security Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) was reported by Truist Securities on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting KTOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.41% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) was provided by Truist Securities, and Kratos Defense & Security upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kratos Defense & Security, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kratos Defense & Security was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) is trading at is $14.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
