PNC Financial Services Gr
(NYSE:PNC)
$157.27
-1.18[-0.74%]
At close: Sep 2
$157.25
-0.0200[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low156.66 - 16252 Week High/Low146.39 - 228.14Open / Close160.48 / 157.25Float / Outstanding408.9M / 410.1M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.8MMkt Cap64.5BP/E12.450d Avg. Price163.23
Div / Yield6/3.79%Payout Ratio41.08EPS3.39Total Float408.9M

PNC Financial Services Gr Stock (NYSE:PNC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$222.00

Lowest Price Target1

$170.00

Consensus Price Target1

$164.57

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
12210

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Credit Suisse
  • Barclays
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Raymond James
  • Wells Fargo

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for PNC Financial Services Gr

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

PNC Financial Services Gr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC)?
A

The latest price target for PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $170.00 expecting PNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.09% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) was provided by Credit Suisse, and PNC Financial Services Gr maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PNC Financial Services Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PNC Financial Services Gr was filed on July 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 18, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $172.00 to $170.00. The current price PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) is trading at is $157.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

