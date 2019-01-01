PNC Financial Services Gr Stock (NYSE:PNC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PNC Financial Services Gr
PNC Financial Services Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $170.00 expecting PNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.09% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) was provided by Credit Suisse, and PNC Financial Services Gr maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PNC Financial Services Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PNC Financial Services Gr was filed on July 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $172.00 to $170.00. The current price PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) is trading at is $157.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.