Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Stifel Financial
The latest price target for Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) was reported by JMP Securities on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $103.00 expecting SF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.72% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) was provided by JMP Securities, and Stifel Financial maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Stifel Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Stifel Financial was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Stifel Financial (SF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $103.00. The current price Stifel Financial (SF) is trading at is $63.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
