Jim Cramer Sees More Upside For Shopify, Likes CoreWeave's AI Moves

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Tuesday, Jim Cramer recommended buying Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Supporting his view, Rothschild & Co analyst Harry Bartlett, on Oct. 6, upgraded Affirm from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $74 to $101.

“That's the speculative bottom there,” Cramer said when asked about Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM). “That one, I can't go with.”

According to recent news, Beam Therapeutics announced on Aug. 14 that the FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation status for Beam-101.

Cramer said that the business model of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is “not a sound one.”

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin upgraded Crown Castle from Sector Perform to Outperform on Oct. 2, but lowered the price target from $113 to $112.

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) is going “much higher,” Cramer said.

Supporting his view, TD Securities raised its price target on the stock from $130 to $156 on Oct. 3.

Cramer said CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) is “good.”

According to recent news, CoreWeave announced on Oct. 6 plans to acquire Monolith AI, a UK-based pioneer that applies machine learning to complex physics and engineering problems.

Cramer said he believes in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc's (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz and expects the stock to go higher.

Lending support to his choice, Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski, on Oct. 1, maintained CrowdStrike with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $550 to $600.

Price Action:

Affirm shares rose 1% to settle at $76.65 on Tuesday.

CrowdStrike shares fell 2.3% to close at $484.62.

Beam Therapeutics shares declined 2.9% to settle at $25.13 on Tuesday.

Crown Castle shares gained 1.2% to settle at $95.14.

Shopify shares fell 2% to close at $161.28 on Tuesday.

CoreWeave shares fell 3.8% to settle at $128.83.

