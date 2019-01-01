Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) was reported by Wolfe Research on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting CFG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.30% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Citizens Financial Group maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Citizens Financial Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Citizens Financial Group was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Citizens Financial Group (CFG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $33.00. The current price Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is trading at is $40.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.