Uber To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc raised FMC Corporation FMC price target from $53 to $61. Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating. FMC shares closed at $42.38 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from $320 to $341. Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained an Underweight rating. Charter Communications shares closed at $392.20 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut HubSpot, Inc. HUBS price target from $750 to $700. Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Buy rating. HubSpot shares closed at $524.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS boosted the price target for Visteon Corporation VC from $85 to $142. UBS analyst Joseph Spak upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Visteon shares closed at $110.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $490 to $495. Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CrowdStrike shares closed at $478.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Twilio Inc. TWLO price target from $121 to $140. Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained an Overweight rating. Twilio shares settled at $113.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased Shopify Inc. SHOP price target from $110 to $120. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating. Shopify shares closed at $112.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER price target from $100 to $109. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Uber shares closed at $95.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from $82 to $75. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Best Buy shares settled at $71.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI price target from $20 to $24. Barclays analyst Paul Kearney maintained an Overweight rating. Levi Strauss shares closed at $21.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
