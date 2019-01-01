Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Visteon
Visteon Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) was reported by RBC Capital on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $149.00 expecting VC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.42% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) was provided by RBC Capital, and Visteon maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Visteon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Visteon was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Visteon (VC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $146.00 to $149.00. The current price Visteon (VC) is trading at is $106.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.