Tesla To Rally Around 45%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

- JP Morgan cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $240 to $230. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating. Apple shares closed at $201.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut the price target for The Clorox Company CLX from $167 to $145. Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating. Clorox shares closed at $119.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR price target from $69 to $81. Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian McNamara maintained a Buy rating. Worthington shares closed at $61.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co boosted the price target for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR from $54 to $60. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. Kymera Therapeutics shares closed at $46.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD from $74 to $68. Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Trade Desk shares closed at $69.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Truist Financial Corporation TFC price target from $44 to $55. Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Truist Financial shares settled at $41.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $172 to $200. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Micron shares closed at $127.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY price target from $320 to $377. Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $321.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark boosted the price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $350 to $475. Benchmark analyst Mickey Legg maintained a Buy rating. Tesla shares settled at $327.55 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased Concentrix Corporation CNXC price target from $62 to $72. Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating. Concentrix shares closed at $54.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
