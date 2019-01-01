Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Worthington Industries
The latest price target for Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) was reported by Seaport Global on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WOR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) was provided by Seaport Global, and Worthington Industries initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Worthington Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Worthington Industries was filed on August 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Worthington Industries (WOR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Worthington Industries (WOR) is trading at is $48.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
