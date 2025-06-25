June 25, 2025 8:36 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
As of June 25, 2025, two stocks in the utilities sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Korea Electric Power Corp KEP

  • Korea Electric Power reportedly kept electricity rates frozen for the third quarter. The company's stock jumped around 20% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $12.68.
  • RSI Value: 82.7                                
  • KEP Price Action: Shares of Korea Electric Power gained 21.5% to close at $12.61 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 95.47 Momentum score with Value at 99.81.

Genie Energy Ltd GNE

  • On May 6, Genie Energy posted first-quarter adjusted EPS of 42 cents up from 33 cents a year ago. Michael Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Genie Energy, said, “Our first quarter featured strong operational and financial results, highlighted by robust increases in revenue, profitability and cash generation compared to the year ago quarter.” The company's stock gained around 30% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $28.00.
  • RSI Value: 91.2
  • GNE Price Action: Shares of Genie Energy gained 1.8% to close at $27.26 on Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

