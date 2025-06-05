Micron To Rally Around 26%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barrington Research raised HealthEquity, Inc. HQY price target from $112 to $125. Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating. HealthEquity shares closed at $113.6 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Five Below, Inc. FIVE from $100 to $115. Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained a Neutral rating. Five Below shares closed at $121.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $124 to $130. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating. Micron shares closed at $103.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from $80 to $96. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Dollar Tree Enterprise shares closed at $88.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased the price target for Roblox Corporation RBLX from $86 to $103. B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained a Buy rating. Roblox shares closed at $91.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $107 to $122. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating. Five Below shares settled at $121.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co increased BioNTech SE BNTX price target from $134 to $145. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. BioNTech shares closed at $111.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson raised Sprinklr, Inc. CXM price target from $8 to $9. DA Davidson analyst Clark Wright maintained a Neutral rating. Sprinklr shares closed at $9.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut the price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO from $23 to $22. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating. Victoria’s Secret shares settled at $20.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB price target from $52 to $59. Scotiabank analyst Brandon Bingham maintained a Sector Perform rating. Williams shares closed at $60.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CRWD stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.