Micron To Rally Around 26%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barrington Research raised HealthEquity, Inc. HQY price target from $112 to $125. Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating. HealthEquity shares closed at $113.6 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target for Five Below, Inc. FIVE from $100 to $115. Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained a Neutral rating. Five Below shares closed at $121.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho raised Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $124 to $130. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating. Micron shares closed at $103.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from $80 to $96. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Dollar Tree Enterprise shares closed at $88.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased the price target for Roblox Corporation RBLX from $86 to $103. B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained a Buy rating. Roblox shares closed at $91.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $107 to $122. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating. Five Below shares settled at $121.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co increased BioNTech SE BNTX price target from $134 to $145. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. BioNTech shares closed at $111.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson raised Sprinklr, Inc. CXM price target from $8 to $9. DA Davidson analyst Clark Wright maintained a Neutral rating. Sprinklr shares closed at $9.06 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO from $23 to $22. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating. Victoria’s Secret shares settled at $20.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB price target from $52 to $59. Scotiabank analyst Brandon Bingham maintained a Sector Perform rating. Williams shares closed at $60.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

