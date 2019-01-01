Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) was reported by JP Morgan on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $71.00 expecting VSCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.55% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) was provided by JP Morgan, and Victoria's Secret maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Victoria's Secret, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Victoria's Secret was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Victoria's Secret (VSCO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $86.00 to $71.00. The current price Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is trading at is $42.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.