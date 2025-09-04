HubSpot
This HubSpot Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin initiated coverage on HubSpot, Inc. HUBS with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $675. HubSpot shares closed at $472.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Paul Knight initiated coverage on AptarGroup, Inc. ATR with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $220. AptarGroup shares closed at $135.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Paul Zimbardo initiated coverage on Entergy Corporation ETR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $109. Entergy shares closed at $87.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Bradley Canino initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $34. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $16.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Brad Canino initiated coverage on Kura Oncology, Inc. KURA with a Neutral rating. Kura Oncology shares closed at $8.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HUBS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

