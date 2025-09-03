Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 11% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Ready Capital Corporation RC

Dividend Yield: 11.71%

Dividend Yield: 11.71%

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $4.25 to $3.75 on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Randy Binner maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $6 to $4 on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Recent News: On Aug. 7, Ready Capital posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On Aug. 7, Ready Capital posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RC news.

Ellington Financial Inc. EFC

Dividend Yield: 11.49%

Dividend Yield: 11.49%

UBS analyst Douglas Hartermaintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $12 to $12.5 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose Georgemaintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $13.75 to $14.5 on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Recent News: On Aug. 7, Ellington Financial posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 7, Ellington Financial posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest EFC news

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. NYMT

Dividend Yield: 11.25%

Dividend Yield: 11.25%

UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $6.5 to $6.75 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Recent News: On July 30, New York Mortgage Trust posted downbeat quarterly results.

On July 30, New York Mortgage Trust posted downbeat quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NYMT news

