Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting KURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.85% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Kura Oncology maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kura Oncology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kura Oncology was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kura Oncology (KURA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $27.00. The current price Kura Oncology (KURA) is trading at is $13.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
