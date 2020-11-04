Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 4, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 10:26am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY), Consumer Edge Research upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Sysco had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of 85.98 and a 52-week-low of 26.0. At the end of the last trading period, Sysco closed at $60.28.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Visteon showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 97.515 and a 52-week-low of 38.69. Visteon closed at $92.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Teradyne earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 93.4381 and a 52-week-low of 42.87. At the end of the last trading period, Teradyne closed at $89.83.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Baidu had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.47. The current stock performance of Baidu shows a 52-week-high of 147.38 and a 52-week-low of 82.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.11.
  • For Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), China Renaissance upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. Amazon.com earned $12.37 in the third quarter, compared to $4.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 3552.25 and a 52-week-low of 1626.0318. At the end of the last trading period, Amazon.com closed at $3048.41.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advanced Micro Devices shows a 52-week-high of 94.28 and a 52-week-low of 34.1. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.58.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of Antero Midstream shows a 52-week-high of 7.87 and a 52-week-low of 1.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.55.
  • For Adtran Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, Adtran had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 13.2 and a 52-week-low of 4.8. Adtran closed at $11.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) from Neutral to Buy. Syros Pharmaceuticals earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Syros Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 14.69 and a 52-week-low of 4.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.58.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs earned $1.34 in the third quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 92.81 and a 52-week-low of 13.69. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $19.86.

 

Downgrades

  • According to ScotiaBank, the prior rating for Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE: WLK) was changed from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform. In the third quarter, Westlake Chemical showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 75.65 and a 52-week-low of 28.99. Westlake Chemical closed at $74.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Summit Insights Group downgraded the previous rating for Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ: SIMO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Silicon Motion Technology showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Silicon Motion Technology shows a 52-week-high of 53.04 and a 52-week-low of 26.716. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.83.
  • For Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRC), Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the third quarter, Hill-Rom Holdings had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 117.68 and a 52-week-low of 72.29. Hill-Rom Holdings closed at $88.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the first quarter, Kennametal showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 38.733 and a 52-week-low of 14.4506. Kennametal closed at $29.07 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Initiations

  • With a current rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). The price target seems to have been set at $34.70 for XPeng. The stock has a 52-week-high of 23.1 and a 52-week-low of 17.1101. At the end of the last trading period, XPeng closed at $22.26.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Li Auto Inc. The current stock performance of Li Auto Inc shows a 52-week-high of 24.48 and a 52-week-low of 14.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.05.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE: IPI). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Intrepid Potash. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 14.2302 and a 52-week-low of 0.6. Intrepid Potash closed at $9.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adicet Bio is set to $30.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 21.4 and a 52-week-low of 9.71. Adicet Bio closed at $10.76 at the end of the last trading period.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

