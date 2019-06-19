Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019
Top Upgrades
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Hold to Buy. TripAdvisor shares rose 3.2% to $47.80 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) from Neutral to Outperform. Six Flags shares rose 2.5% to $52.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) from Neutral to Buy. Lamb Weston rose 3.5% to $61.03 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) from Neutral to Outperform. National CineMedia shares rose 0.7% to $6.48 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP) from Buy to Neutral. Summit Midstream Partners shares fell 1.3% to $6.82 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD) from Buy to Hold. Royal Gold shares rose 1.3% to close at $96.57 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) from Neutral to Sell. Sabre shares fell 3.3% to $22.03 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: LTXB) from Buy to Hold. LegacyTexas Financial shares rose 0.4% to close at $39.05 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Neutral to Underweight. Energizer fell 5.6% to $39.50 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from Outperform to Market Perform. SunPower shares fell 3.1% to $9.84 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) from Buy to Hold. Hudson Technologies shares fell 5.9% to $0.97 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Argus initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) with a Hold rating. Citizens Financial closed at $35.29 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) with an Overweight rating. STMicroelectronics shares closed at $16.11 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Orthopediatrics is set to $53. Orthopediatrics shares closed at $43.00 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fiserv is set to $110. Fiserv closed at $89.10 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) with a Positive rating. The price target for Fidelity National is set to $48. Fidelity National closed at $39.87 on Tuesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ARMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Armata Pharmaceuticals is set to $9. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.86 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) with a Market Perform rating. Marvell Technology shares closed at $24.55 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for KemPharm is set to $3. KemPharm shares closed at $1.80 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for NetGear is set to $40. NetGear shares closed at $25.48 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Boot Barn is set to $41. Boot Barn shares closed at $33.81 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
