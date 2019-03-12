Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from Neutral to Overweight. American Electric Power shares rose 0.7 percent to $83.20 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Eaton shares rose 1.2 percent to $81.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at WBB Securities upgraded RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) from Speculative Buy to Buy. Redhill Biopharma rose 1.6 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ranger Energy Services shares rose 8.76 percent to close at $6.83 on Monday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) from Neutral to Overweight. Janus Henderson shares rose 3.43 percent to close at $24.41 on Monday.
- Aegis Capital upgraded Cimpress NV (NASDAQ: CMPR) from Sell to Hold. Cimpress shares rose 1.43 percent to close at $75.98 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Overweight to Neutral. F5 Networks shares fell 2.5 percent to $158.00 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Buy to Hold. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.8 percent to $45.82 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Outperform to Market Perform. Monster Beverage shares fell 1.3 percent to $60.39 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Circor shares rose 3.95 percent to close at $31.56 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Mellanox shares rose 0.1 percent to $118.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA) from Outperform to Market Perform. MDC Partners shares rose 2.9 percent to $2.53 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Neutral to Sell. Hewlett Packard shares fell 4.4 percent to $15.19 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Canadian Pacific Railway shares rose 0.45 percent to close at $205.98 on Monday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: HESM) from Overweight to Neutral. Hess Midstream Partners shares closed at $22.55 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Consolidated Edison is set to $85. Consolidated Edison shares closed at $84.27 on Monday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $140. Twilio shares closed at $122.09 on Monday.
- Analysts at Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for U.S. Auto Parts is set to $2. U.S. Auto Parts shares closed at $1.04 on Monday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Covia Holdings Corp (NYSE: CVIA) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Covia is set to $4. Covia shares closed at $4.75 on Monday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stealth BioTherapeutics is set to $23. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares closed at $15.02 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for ASGN is set to $70. ASGN shares closed at $61.55 on Monday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tellurian is set to $20. Tellurian shares closed at $9.47 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is set to $40. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $25.67 on Monday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for 8x8 is set to $20. 8x8 shares closed at $19.80 on Monday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Canadian Natural Resources is set to $45. Canadian Natural Resources shares closed at $27.18 on Monday.
