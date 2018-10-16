Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 9:14am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • BMO Capital upgraded Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Marvell Technology shares rose 1.55 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) from Hold to Buy. Las Vegas Sands shares rose 0.5 percent to $56.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: GOV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Government Properties Income Trust shares rose 1.8 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley upgraded Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) from Neutral to Buy. Arbutus Biopharma shares fell 3.94 percent to close at $4.14 on Monday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • KeyBanc downgraded Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Integrated Device Tech shares fell 0.41 percent to $46.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) from Buy to Hold. Pinnacle Foods shares dropped 0.42 percent to $65.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM) from Buy to Hold. Antero Midstream Partners shares fell 0.21 percent to $32.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) from Neutral to Underperform. Spero Therapeutics shares rose 1.67 percent to close at $9.76 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) from Buy to Hold. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Stryker is set to $198. Stryker shares closed at $169.41 on Monday.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tilray is set to $200. Tilray shares closed at $165.64 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Bank Of America initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: CAMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is set to $26. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares closed at $21.60 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Philip Morris is set to $97. Philip Morris shares closed at $83.49 on Monday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Abbott is set to $80. Abbott shares closed at $68.70 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) with a Market Perform rating. Altria closed at $61.44 on Monday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) with a Neutral rating. Independence Realty Trust shares closed at $9.78 on Monday.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Esperion Therapeutics is set to $82. Esperion Therapeutics shares closed at $44.94 on Monday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Becton Dickinson is set to $278. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $238.31 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

