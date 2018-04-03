Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Neutral to Buy. United States Steel shares rose 2.22 percent to $34.98 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from Hold to Buy. Schlumberger shares rose 1.06 percent to $64.15 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) from Neutral to Buy. Exact Sciences rose 3.09 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) from Underperform to Market Perform. California Water Service shares fell 4.30 percent to close at $35.65 on Monday.
- Macquarie upgraded Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) from Neutral to Outperform. Eldorado Resorts shares fell 2.73 percent to close at $32.10 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) from Neutral to Overweight. Baker Hughes shares closed at $27.77 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) from Sell to Hold. ArcBest shares fell 2.18 percent to close at $31.35 on Monday.
- Barclays upgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Robert Half shares rose 1.77 percent to $58.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) from Underperform to Neutral. United Therapeutics shares fell 4.40 percent to close at $107.42 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Loop Capital downgraded GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from Buy to Hold. GameStop shares fell 1.64 percent to $12.61 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Buy to Hold. Constellation shares fell 0.74 percent to $226.47 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) from Buy to Neutral. Commercial Metals shares fell 2.64 percent to close at $19.92 on Monday.
- Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. ManpowerGroup shares fell 1.28 percent to close at $113.63 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) from Outperform to Neutral. RSP Permian shares fell 6.36 percent to close at $43.90 on Monday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Bright Horizons Family shares fell 1.94 percent to close at $97.79 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) from Overweight to Neutral. Weatherford shares fell 0.92 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) from Outperform to Neutral. Red Rock Resorts shares fell 2.77 percent to close at $28.47 on Monday.
- Maxim Group downgraded Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) from Buy to Hold. Cancer Genetics shares fell 35.29 percent to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Telecom Argentina shares fell 1.37 percent to close at $30.90 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Stryker is set to $165. Stryker closed at $156.25 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wyndham Worldwide is set to $135. Wyndham Worldwide closed at $111.09 on Monday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for LogMeIn is set to $145. LogMeIn shares closed at $112.55 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is set to $176. Jones Lang LaSalle shares closed at $171.24 on Monday.
- Hovde Group initiated coverage on Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mackinac Financial is set to $19. Mackinac Financial shares closed at $16.19 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Zimmer Biomet is set to $115. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $106.40 on Monday.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Altice USA is set to $23.50. Altice USA shares closed at $18.29 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) with an Overweight rating. Compass Minerals shares closed at $59.50 on Monday.
