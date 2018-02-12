Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Nomura upgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Neutral to Buy. Cisco shares rose 2.45 percent to $40.50 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from Sector Weight to Overweight. WWE shares rose 3.33 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Underweight to Neutral. Avery Dennison shares rose 0.61 percent to close at $111.46 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Prudential rose 0.97 percent to $107.07 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) from Neutral to Buy. Packaging Corp shares rose 1.62 percent to close at $113.76 on Friday.
- Analysts at Needham upgraded Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Hold to Buy. Workday shares rose 2.25 percent to $115.50 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale upgraded BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) from Hold to Buy. BP shares rose 1.94 percent to $39.87 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at CIBC upgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Underperformer to Neutral. Mosaic shares rose 1.32 percent to $24.72 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Outperform. Teva shares rose 1.56 percent to $18.90 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from Market Perform to Outperform. Nasdaq shares rose 1.20 percent to close at $76.11 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Susquehanna downgraded Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) from Positive to Neutral. Unisys shares fell 0.51 percent to $9.85 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) from Outperform to Neutral. Lumber Liquidators shares fell 3.2 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) from Neutral to Underweight. Manitowoc shares rose 1.37 percent to $34.83 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE: EQGP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. EQT GP Holdings shares fell 2.24 percent to close at $25.33 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Safe Bulkers fell 0.77 percent to close at $3.22 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Relx PLC (ADR) (NYSE: RELX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. RELX shares rose 0.14 percent to $20.77 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Group downgraded Determine Inc (NASDAQ: DTRM) from Hold to Sell. Determine shares fell 1.69 percent to close at $1.74 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Golden Ocean shares rose 2.58 percent to $8.36 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Baird initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Genocea Biosciences is set to $3. Genocea Biosciences shares closed at $0.930 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) with an Overweight rating. Vermilion Energy shares closed at $32.96 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) with an Underperform rating. The price target for First Solar is set to $55. First Solar shares closed at $61.22 on Friday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $15. Sunrun closed at $5.37 on Friday.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is set to $11. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.15 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for SunPower is set to $7.20. SunPower shares closed at $6.85 on Friday.
