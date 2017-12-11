Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Barclays upgraded Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Discover Financial shares rose 0.35 percent to $74.06 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Hold to Buy. bluebird shares gained 26.44 percent to $216.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Leerink Swann upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Diplomat Pharmacy shares rose 3.47 percent to $19.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares rose 15.73 percent to $2.87 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) from Neutral to Buy. ADP shares rose 0.12 percent to close at $116.02 on Thursday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from Hold to Buy. Trade Desk shares rose 3.87 percent to $47.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Hologic shares rose 1.24 percent to $43.22 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from Hold to Buy. Waste Management shares gained 0.79 percent to close at $84.57 on Friday.
- Analysts at Axiom Capital upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Sell to Hold. United States Steel shares rose 1.69 percent to $33.79 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral to Outperform. First Solar shares rose 2.40 percent to $71.70 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Overweight to Neutral. PACCAR shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $71.97 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) from Buy to Hold. Flowserve shares fell 1.22 percent to close at $42.13 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) from Buy to Neutral. Total System Services fell 0.57 percent to $76.14 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) from In-Line to Underperform. Macerich shares rose 0.08 percent to $65.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) from Buy to Hold. Valmont Industries shares fell 0.47 percent to close at $168.85 on Friday.
- Analysts at Mizuho downgraded Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) from Buy to Neutral. Brixmor Property shares rose 0.62 percent to close at $17.93 on Friday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group downgraded WP Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) from In-Line to Underperform. W.P. Carey shares fell 0.16 percent to $70.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE: EVHC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Envision Healthcare is set to $36. Envision Healthcare shares closed at $32.07 on Friday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ: ATTU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Attunity is set to $13. Attunity shares closed at $6.82 on Friday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) with an Outperform rating. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares closed at $28.60 on Friday.
- Bank of America initiates coverage on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Illinois Tool Works is set to $190. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $166.49 on Friday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) with a Buy rating. The price target for McEwen Mining is set to $3.25. McEwen Mining shares closed at $1.83 on Friday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for BWX Technologies is set to $65. BWX Technologies shares closed at $61.98 on Friday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Square is set to $36. Square shares closed at $38.09 on Friday.
- Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) with a Hold rating. Ferrari shares closed at $105.84 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PRA Health is set to $94. PRA Health closed at $82.71 on Friday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage of SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SendGrid is set to $26. SendGrid shares closed at $22.36 on Friday.
