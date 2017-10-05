Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Regal Entertainment shares gained 1 percent to $17.09 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. BB&T shares fell 1.09 percent to close at $46.37 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. T. Rowe Price shares gained 0.54 percent to close at $91.41 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) from Neutral to Outperform. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 0.17 percent to close at $82.74 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from Hold to Buy. Microsoft shares rose 0.95 percent to $75.40 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from Underperform to Buy. Sherwin-Williams shares gained 0.78 percent to $377.08 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Biogen shares rose 2.15 percent to $321.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) from Underperform to Market Perform. East West Bancorp shares fell 1.89 percent to close at $58.72 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Celgene shares fell 2.71 percent to $142.55 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) from Overweight to Neutral. Coach shares dropped 1.28 percent to $39.21 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Outperform to Perform. CarMax shares fell 1.18 percent to $75.55 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Buy to Hold. Mallinckrodt shares slipped 2.28 percent to $36.51 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from Buy to Hold. RPC shares fell 0.54 percent to $23.95 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) from Buy to Hold. Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares declined 2.35 percent to $14.74 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Buy to Hold. Western Digital shares declined 2.2 percent to $82.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup downgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Buy to Neutral. GrubHub shares slipped 1.77 percent to $53.14 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. PNC Financial shares rose 0.07 percent to close at $134.27 on Wednesday.
- Compass Point downgraded Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) from Buy to Neutral. Navient shares declined 1.74 percent to close at $14.70 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) with a Hold rating. The price target for Nike is set to $56. Nike shares closed at $52.08 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) with a Perform rating. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $82.42 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FibroGen is set to $61. FibroGen shares closed at $60.10 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DowDuPont Inc (NASDAQ: DWDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $80. DowDuPont shares closed at $70.45 on Wednesday.
- Pivotal Research initiated coverage on VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) with a Buy rating. The price target for VF Corp is set to $75. VF Corp shares closed at $64.91 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Keane Group is set to $20. Keane Group shares closed at $17.01 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Akebia Therapeutics is set to $24. Akebia Therapeutics shares closed at $19.23 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Under Armour is set to $17. Under Armour shares closed at $16.47 on Wednesday.
