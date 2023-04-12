Analyst Upgrades Arrowhead Pharma Citing 'Attractive Risk/Reward'

by

SVB Securities upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR to Outperform from Market Perform on attractive risk-reward following shares' underperformance relative to larger cap oligo therapy peers.

JNJ Terminates NASH Program Pact With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. The analyst notes that Arrowhead stock lost around 35% YTD, underperforming the peers such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc ALNY , Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS , and Moderna Inc MRNA .

, , and . "This leaves ARWR trading at ~$2.8B market cap, a discount to the $3.3B at which Dicerna was acquired by Novo Nordisk ," NVO , the analyst writes, referring to the most recent benchmark for upside M&A optionality in this subsector.

," , the analyst writes, referring to the most recent benchmark for upside M&A optionality in this subsector. SVB analyst says the appetizing risk/reward profile sets as the company heads into upcoming data catalysts for the pulmonary portfolio and upside optionality from potential out-licensing/partnership of pipeline assets.

Price Action: ARWR shares are up 10.22% at $28.91 on the last check Wednesday.

