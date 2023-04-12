Analyst Upgrades Arrowhead Pharma Citing 'Attractive Risk/Reward'

- SVB Securities upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR to Outperform from Market Perform on attractive risk-reward following shares' underperformance relative to larger cap oligo therapy peers.
- SVB Securities raised the price target to $35 from $21, implying a 33% upside from Tuesday's close.
- Also Read: JNJ Terminates NASH Program Pact With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.
- The analyst notes that Arrowhead stock lost around 35% YTD, underperforming the peers such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc ALNY, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS, and Moderna Inc MRNA.
- "This leaves ARWR trading at ~$2.8B market cap, a discount to the $3.3B at which Dicerna was acquired by Novo Nordisk," NVO, the analyst writes, referring to the most recent benchmark for upside M&A optionality in this subsector.
- SVB analyst says the appetizing risk/reward profile sets as the company heads into upcoming data catalysts for the pulmonary portfolio and upside optionality from potential out-licensing/partnership of pipeline assets.
- Price Action: ARWR shares are up 10.22% at $28.91 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.