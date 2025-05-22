Why Urban Outfitters Shares Are Trading Higher By 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN rose sharply in today's pre-market following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Urban Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.28 billion.

Urban Outfitters shares jumped 18% to $70.32 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS rose 172.2% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after NVIDIA selected the company to collaborate on 800 V HVDC architecture.

rose 172.2% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after NVIDIA selected the company to collaborate on 800 V HVDC architecture. Longevity Health Holdings, Inc XAGE surged 60.1% to $4.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will retain its Nasdaq listing to complete its merger with 20/20 Biolabs.

surged 60.1% to $4.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will retain its Nasdaq listing to complete its merger with 20/20 Biolabs. AtlasClear Holdings, Inc . ATCH jumped 23.2% to $0.2487 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Wednesday.

. jumped 23.2% to $0.2487 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Wednesday. Bit Origin Ltd BTOG gained 20.9% to $0.1920 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Wednesday.

gained 20.9% to $0.1920 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Wednesday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE surged 19.7% to $0.6057 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Wednesday.

surged 19.7% to $0.6057 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Wednesday. Kindly MD, Inc . KDLY gained 16.9% to $26.69 in pre-market trading. Nakamoto Holdings, Kindly MD, and Anchorage Digital disclosed a strategic partnership to advance the future of corporate Bitcoin adoption.

. gained 16.9% to $26.69 in pre-market trading. Nakamoto Holdings, Kindly MD, and Anchorage Digital disclosed a strategic partnership to advance the future of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Lumen Technologies, Inc . LUMN climbed 14.6% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of its consumer fiber-to-the-home business to AT&T for $5.75 billion in cash.

. climbed 14.6% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of its consumer fiber-to-the-home business to AT&T for $5.75 billion in cash. Pitney Bowes Inc . PBI gained 11.4% to $10.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

. gained 11.4% to $10.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results. Snowflake Inc. SNOW rose 10.3% to $197.52 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the first quarter. The company also said it expects second-quarter product revenue in the range of $1.035 billion to $1.04 billion, up approximately 25% year-over-year. The company anticipates full-year product revenue of $4.33 billion, representing 25% year-over-year growth.

Losers

CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares fell 43.7% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering.

shares fell 43.7% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering. Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK fell 18.8% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading. Catheter Precision filed for resale of up to 12.9 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.

fell 18.8% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading. Catheter Precision filed for resale of up to 12.9 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR fell 16.1% to $0.89 in today's pre-market trading after announcing a 1-for-7 reverse stock split.

fell 16.1% to $0.89 in today's pre-market trading after announcing a 1-for-7 reverse stock split. Lottery.com Inc . LTRY shares dipped 15.2% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. Lottery.com shares jumped 135% on Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter EPS results.

. shares dipped 15.2% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. Lottery.com shares jumped 135% on Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter EPS results. Sunrun Inc . RUN shares tumbled 15.1% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.

. shares tumbled 15.1% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday. Digital Ally, Inc . DGLY fell 13.7% to $0.0259 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally shares fell around 17% on Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter sales results.

. fell 13.7% to $0.0259 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally shares fell around 17% on Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter sales results. Vast Renewables Limited VSTE dipped 13.6% to $0.1450 in pre-market trading after tumbling 10% on Wednesday.

dipped 13.6% to $0.1450 in pre-market trading after tumbling 10% on Wednesday. Upexi, Inc . UPXI declined 9.5% to $11.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 29% on Wednesday.

. declined 9.5% to $11.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 29% on Wednesday. Manchester United plc MANU shares fell 6.9% to $13.54 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 6.9% to $13.54 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG fell 5.2% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson, on Wednesday, maintained SolarEdge with a Sell and raised the price target from $3.9 to $6.9.

