Why Urban Outfitters Shares Are Trading Higher By 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN rose sharply in today's pre-market following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Urban Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.28 billion.

Urban Outfitters shares jumped 18% to $70.32 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS rose 172.2% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after NVIDIA selected the company to collaborate on 800 V HVDC architecture.
  • Longevity Health Holdings, Inc XAGE surged 60.1% to $4.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will retain its Nasdaq listing to complete its merger with 20/20 Biolabs.
  • AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH jumped 23.2% to $0.2487 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Wednesday.
  • Bit Origin Ltd BTOG gained 20.9% to $0.1920 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Wednesday.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE surged 19.7% to $0.6057 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Wednesday.
  • Kindly MD, Inc. KDLY gained 16.9% to $26.69 in pre-market trading. Nakamoto Holdings, Kindly MD, and Anchorage Digital disclosed a strategic partnership to advance the future of corporate Bitcoin adoption.
  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN climbed 14.6% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of its consumer fiber-to-the-home business to AT&T for $5.75 billion in cash.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI gained 11.4% to $10.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.
  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW rose 10.3% to $197.52 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the first quarter. The company also said it expects second-quarter product revenue in the range of $1.035 billion to $1.04 billion, up approximately 25% year-over-year. The company anticipates full-year product revenue of $4.33 billion, representing 25% year-over-year growth.

Losers

  • CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares fell 43.7% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering.
  • Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK fell 18.8% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading. Catheter Precision filed for resale of up to 12.9 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR fell 16.1% to $0.89 in today's pre-market trading after announcing a 1-for-7 reverse stock split.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY shares dipped 15.2% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. Lottery.com shares jumped 135% on Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter EPS results.
  • Sunrun Inc. RUN shares tumbled 15.1% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY fell 13.7% to $0.0259 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally shares fell around 17% on Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter sales results.
  • Vast Renewables Limited VSTE dipped 13.6% to $0.1450 in pre-market trading after tumbling 10% on Wednesday.
  • Upexi, Inc. UPXI declined 9.5% to $11.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 29% on Wednesday.
  • Manchester United plc MANU shares fell 6.9% to $13.54 in pre-market trading.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG fell 5.2% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson, on Wednesday, maintained SolarEdge with a Sell and raised the price target from $3.9 to $6.9.

