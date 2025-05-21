May 21, 2025 8:36 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Recommends Not Buying Mosaic, Doesn't Like This Industrial Stock

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he doesn't like ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM, adding that “dividend is a sucker's play.”

On the earnings front, the company posted quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share on May 19, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.87 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.01 billion, also beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

Cramer recommended not buying The Mosaic Company MOS because the stock is up too much. “A parabolic move. If I come in now, I think I am too late,” he added.

On May 6, Mosaic reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.62 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.66 billion.

“It does seem to be dead money,” Cramer said when asked about Zoetis Inc. ZTS. “I don't see much happening in the veterinary or livestock market at this very moment that's going to help them.”

As per recent news, the animal health firm reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.48 on May 6, up from $1.38 a year ago and beating the consensus of $1.39.

Price Action:

  • ZIM shares fell 2.7% to settle at $18.85 on Tuesday.
  • Mosaic shares rose 0.5% to close at $35.53 during the session.
  • Zoetis shares fell 0.2% to settle at $163.65 on Tuesday.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

MOS Logo
MOSThe Mosaic Co
$35.40-0.37%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.69
Growth
53.22
Quality
71.40
Value
79.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ZIM Logo
ZIMZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd
$18.45-2.12%
ZTS Logo
ZTSZoetis Inc
$162.21-0.88%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMediaCNBCmad money Lightning RoundJim Cramer
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved