May 9, 2025 8:46 AM 2 min read

How To Earn $500 A Month From NRG Energy Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, May 12.

Analysts expect the Houston-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share, up from 90 cents per share in the year-ago period. And, on May 5, Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained NRG Energy with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $113 to $132.

With the recent buzz around NRG Energy, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Currently, NRG Energy offers an annual dividend yield of 1.46%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of 44 cents per share ($1.76 a year).  

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $410,239 or around 3,409 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $82,072 or around 682 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.76 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.76 = 3,409 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.76 = 682 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

NRG Price Action: Shares of NRG Energy gained 1.4% to close at $120.34 on Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Shutterstock

NRG Logo
NRGNRG Energy Inc
$119.31-0.86%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.64
Growth
75.42
Quality
92.59
Value
32.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading Ideas$500 Dividenddividend yielddividends
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved