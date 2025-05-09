May 9, 2025 7:57 AM 3 min read

Dave To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham cut MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI price target from $145 to $140. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. MKS Instruments shares closed at $77.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. slashed the price target for Draganfly Inc. DPRO from $7 to $5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating. Draganfly shares closed at $1.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised Dave Inc. DAVE price target from $130 to $179. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating. Dave shares closed at $152.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Chardan Capital increased the price target for Oculis Holding AG OCS from $28 to $33. Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin maintained a Buy rating. Oculis Holding shares closed at $18.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group slashed the price target for Vital Farms, Inc. VITL from $52 to $46. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Sarang Vora maintained an Outperform rating. Vital Farms shares closed at $32.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan cut CVRx, Inc. CVRX price target from $15 to $7. JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. CVRx shares settled at $7.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham slashed CarGurus, Inc. CARG price target from $45 to $39. Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained a Buy rating. CarGurus shares closed at $27.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut International Paper Company IP price target from $45 to $40. Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. International Paper shares closed at $44.92 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. slashed the price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA from $32 to $20. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares settled at $3.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut Packaging Corporation of America PKG price target from $205 to $180. Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Packaging Corporation shares closed at $183.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying DAVE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CARG Logo
CARGCarGurus Inc
$31.6813.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
72.84
Growth
20.67
Quality
45.01
Value
55.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CVRX Logo
CVRXCVRx Inc
$4.92-36.8%
DAVE Logo
DAVEDave Inc
$167.259.51%
DPRO Logo
DPRODraganfly Inc
$1.73-8.47%
IOVA Logo
IOVAIovance Biotherapeutics Inc
$1.75-44.8%
IP Logo
IPInternational Paper Co
$44.27-1.45%
MKSI Logo
MKSIMKS Instruments Inc
$80.053.57%
OCS Logo
OCSOculis Holding AG
$19.001.60%
PKG Logo
PKGPackaging Corp of America
$181.42-1.09%
VITL Logo
VITLVital Farms Inc
$33.603.16%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved