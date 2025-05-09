Dave To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham cut MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI price target from $145 to $140. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. MKS Instruments shares closed at $77.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. slashed the price target for Draganfly Inc. DPRO from $7 to $5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating. Draganfly shares closed at $1.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Dave Inc. DAVE price target from $130 to $179. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating. Dave shares closed at $152.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital increased the price target for Oculis Holding AG OCS from $28 to $33. Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin maintained a Buy rating. Oculis Holding shares closed at $18.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group slashed the price target for Vital Farms, Inc. VITL from $52 to $46. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Sarang Vora maintained an Outperform rating. Vital Farms shares closed at $32.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut CVRx, Inc. CVRX price target from $15 to $7. JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. CVRx shares settled at $7.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham slashed CarGurus, Inc. CARG price target from $45 to $39. Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained a Buy rating. CarGurus shares closed at $27.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut International Paper Company IP price target from $45 to $40. Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. International Paper shares closed at $44.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. slashed the price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA from $32 to $20. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares settled at $3.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Packaging Corporation of America PKG price target from $205 to $180. Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Packaging Corporation shares closed at $183.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
