Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dave
The latest price target for Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE) was reported by Jefferies on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting DAVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.45% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE) was provided by Jefferies, and Dave initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dave, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dave was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dave (DAVE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Dave (DAVE) is trading at is $2.31, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
