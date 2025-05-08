Top 3 Financial Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Waton Financial Ltd WTF

On April 2, Waton Financial announced the closing of initial public offering with simultaneous full exercise of the over-allotment option. The company's stock fell around 4% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $4.05.

RSI Value: 23.2

23.2 WTF Price Action: Shares of Waton Financial gained 5.3% to close at $6.12 on Wednesday.

Shares of Waton Financial gained 5.3% to close at $6.12 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: Value at 6.07.

Payoneer Global Inc PAYO

On May 7, Payoneer Global reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. “Payoneer delivered another solid quarter, driven by strong ARPU growth, increasing adoption of our high-value products, focus on quality customers, and continued profitability. We also extended our regulatory advantage, becoming the third foreign company licensed as a payment service provider in China. This reflects our long-term commitment to complex, high-potential markets,” John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer said. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $5.03.

RSI Value: 27

27 PAYO Price Action: Shares of Payoneer Global dipped 13.6% to close at $6.16 on Wednesday.

Shares of Payoneer Global dipped 13.6% to close at $6.16 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in PAYO stock.

International Money Express Inc IMXI

On May 7, International Money Express reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance. Bob Lisy, Chairman, President, and CEO of Intermex, said “Intermex’s first quarter results reflect the strength and discipline of the Intermex business model, despite an economic and political backdrop that was difficult to anticipate. Year-over-year volume growth reflects our highly resilient consumer base and our ability to serve them effectively through our omnichannel strategy.” The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $10.07.

RSI Value: 20.8

20.8 IMXI Price Action: Shares of International Money Express dipped 15.6% to close at $10.46 on Wednesday.

Shares of International Money Express dipped 15.6% to close at $10.46 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in IMXI shares.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock