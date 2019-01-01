CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CarGurus
The latest price target for CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) was reported by DA Davidson on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting CARG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.83% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) was provided by DA Davidson, and CarGurus maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CarGurus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CarGurus was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CarGurus (CARG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $52.00 to $34.00. The current price CarGurus (CARG) is trading at is $25.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
