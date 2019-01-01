Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Packaging Corp of America
Packaging Corp of America Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $162.00 expecting PKG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.90% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Packaging Corp of America maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Packaging Corp of America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Packaging Corp of America was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Packaging Corp of America (PKG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $154.00 to $162.00. The current price Packaging Corp of America (PKG) is trading at is $157.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
