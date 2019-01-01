International Paper (NYSE:IP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for International Paper
International Paper Questions & Answers
The latest price target for International Paper (NYSE: IP) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $58.00 expecting IP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.70% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for International Paper (NYSE: IP) was provided by Wells Fargo, and International Paper maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of International Paper, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for International Paper was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest International Paper (IP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $56.00 to $58.00. The current price International Paper (IP) is trading at is $47.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
