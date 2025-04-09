This PTC Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Paul Knight downgraded the rating for Bio-Techne Corporation TECH from Overweight to Sector Weight. Bio-Techne shares closed at $48.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor downgraded Rallybio Corporation RLYB from Buy to Neutral. Rallybio shares closed at $0.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Elizabeth Anderson downgraded the rating for Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $6 to $4. Health Catalyst shares closed at $3.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Katz downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $20 to $14. Host Hotels & Resorts shares closed at $12.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev downgraded the rating for PTC Inc. PTC from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $210 to $160. PTC shares closed at $136.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
