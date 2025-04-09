April 9, 2025 8:32 AM 1 min read

This PTC Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Paul Knight downgraded the rating for Bio-Techne Corporation TECH from Overweight to Sector Weight. Bio-Techne shares closed at $48.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor downgraded Rallybio Corporation RLYB from Buy to Neutral. Rallybio shares closed at $0.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Elizabeth Anderson downgraded the rating for Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $6 to $4. Health Catalyst shares closed at $3.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst David Katz downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $20 to $14. Host Hotels & Resorts shares closed at $12.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev downgraded the rating for PTC Inc. PTC from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $210 to $160. PTC shares closed at $136.74 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PTC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

HCAT Logo
HCATHealth Catalyst Inc
$3.80-0.52%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.73
Growth
59.78
Quality
-
Value
45.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HST Logo
HSTHost Hotels & Resorts Inc
$12.34-2.83%
PTC Logo
PTCPTC Inc
$136.40-0.25%
RLYB Logo
RLYBRallybio Corp
$0.2498-0.08%
TECH Logo
TECHBio-Techne Corp
$44.17-9.51%
Got Questions? Ask
Which healthcare stocks might investors avoid?
How will Bio-Techne's downgrade impact biotech?
What investment risks arise from Rallybio's rating change?
Are there opportunities in undervalued healthcare stocks?
Could Host Hotels rebound post-downgrade?
Which hospitality stocks could benefit from market shifts?
How does PTC Inc.'s downgrade affect tech investments?
What trends are influencing the healthcare sector?
Which companies are ripe for investment after downgrades?
Will analyst downgrades create buying opportunities?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsDowngradesPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Downgrades

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved